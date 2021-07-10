'India can become internet superpower': Indian-American artist Elissa Patel Waverly talks about art, technology, and cryptocurrency

At a time when climate change is affecting every country on the continent, the pursuit of global sustainability is important. We saw how companies have failed to abide by this over the years, causing harm to the environment. When asked about how sustainable her art is, she said, "Sustainability is obviously always in top of my mind. But the way i look at it though is we live in a world where everything is fast...you've got fast fashion, fast food, fast basically everything. The conversation that we need to shift is this idea of artists and creators versus influencers. A lot of times these influencers are trying to sell fast lifestyles in way of advertisements. Creators are actually building things by hand which is, in my opinion, the new definition of luxury and really what is sustainable is by building things slowly."

She said that it is important to shift consumer's mindset to value creators, artists, small designers as a new form of luxury rather than luxury being a status symbol when people are posting something on the internet. "When I make something, I don't produce things at scale, I don't produce a lot piece of jewellery if i am doing jewellery. I'll do as per the order rather than making thousand pieces. Don't produce something if people are not going to buy. Don't produce so much."

Elissa believes that the internet opens doors to a new world and provides an opportunity to learn something new. "My biggest philosophy with keeping yourself afloat is that you can learn anything on the internet today. The way I see the world looking at the internet today is that it is a massive opportunity for anybody who has access to computer. The vast majority of people are spending time on the internet watching dog or cat videos when they could instead be learning a new subject. So my recommendation to people is that use the internet, use the tools that allow you to do anything today," she adds.

When one talks about the internet, data piracy, duplication of art, and other cyber-related issues are something we deal with quite often, and the artists are left uncompensated. Elissa opines that in such a situation blockchain comes into the picture for artists. "If you think about the trajectory of the media or the internet, artists and creators create a lot of content for free and publish it on the internet and these platforms are benefitting from us. We create interesting things and they go viral on the internet. One benefit of embracing other platforms or decentralisation or blockchain is by giving artists more power to control more of their finances behind what's happening so they are actually compensated for what they are doing. So when i think about the future and when I think about blockchain and what the trajectory is, I think, you first start with the galleries, basically by controlling the prices, the narrative, the image of the artist, and then moving into the stage where people have the access to tools to build their own audience. The next phase would be creators being supported by everyone who has access to internet and smartphone."