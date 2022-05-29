Inbase Urban Lite X, Amazfit GTR 2 and Portronics Genesis: Gadgets for your must-have list

Inbase Urban Lite X

Gadget and accessories brand Inbase launched its trendy new smartwatch Urban Lite X. The watch sports a 1.6-inch square display and is encased in a hybrid casing made using aluminium and polycarbonate. It's lightweight, slim and comes with sweat-resistant silicone straps in five colour options: Jet Black, Crimson Red, Silver Blue, Silver Green, and Silver Pink. The watch's hi-end health sensors enable users to track blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, sleep, and steps. You can make calls, see notifications and also control your smartphone’s camera, volume, and a lot more from the watch. On a single charge, the watch can last up to 15 days, and 60 days on standby when not in use.

Amazfit GTR 2

Amazfit introduces yet another smartwatch. The new GTR 2 boasts extensive health features like heart-rate and sleep tracking, stress monitor, SpO2 sensor, and over 90 sports tracking modes. The smartwatch PAI Health Assessment System converts your health statistics into simplified data. This helps you understand your overall well-being in a better manner. It has a 1.39-inch round AMOLED scratch-resistant screen. The watch has 3GB data storage and Bluetooth calling enabling users to make calls directly from the watch. It is available in two editions: Classic and Sports.

Portronics Genesis

For gamers, entering the virtual battlefield with the best ammunition is important. While the game offers them that, in the physical world, being armed with the best gaming devices is essential. Portronics offers an immersive experience with Genesis. The headphone is built for extreme and prolonged gaming sessions. It comes with foam head cushions and ear cuffing for stress-free gaming. The adjustable headband gives you enough freedom to snugly fit every crown. Available colours: Black, Red, Grey.