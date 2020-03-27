Huawei unveils flagship P40 series, WATCH GT 2e

Beijing: Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 flagship smartphones featuring cutting-edge design and ground-breaking camera in China.

According to the firm, the Huawei P40 Pro will be available on shelves in Qatar on April 9.

"The HUAWEI P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology.

"With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine, the HUAWEI P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision," Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said in a statement late on Thursday.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 Pro+ are equipped with the HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display.

Inspired by the art of motion, the display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, thus, creating a shape that is reminiscent of water on the cusp of overflowing from the rim of a filled cup.

The large 1/1.28-inch sensor has a binned pixel size measuring 2.44Im toboost light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design realises 10x optical zoom.

The HUAWEI P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus.

The super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners ensure an ergonomic hold and a near borderless look, while an enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader offers 30 per cent faster biometric authentication, according to the company.