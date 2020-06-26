Huawei to build optoelectronics R&D, manufacturing center in UK

LONDON, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm Huawei announced Thursday that it will build a state-of-the-art center in Cambridge, Britain, which will focus on the research, development, and manufacturing of optical devices and modules.

According to the Chinese company, it acquired 500 acres (about 2.02 square km) of land in Cambridge in 2018 and the first phase of the Huawei Campus was approved by the local council on Thursday.

Huawei will invest 1 billion pounds (around 1.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first phase of the project, which includes construction of 50,000 square meters of facilities and will directly create around 400 local jobs, the company said.