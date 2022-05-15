How visual-based AI is evolving across industries

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the business world as a whole with all its applications and potential, with visual-based AI being capable of digital images and videos.

Visual-based AI, which refers to computer vision, is an application of AI that is playing a significant role in enabling a digital transformation by enabling machines to detect and recognize not just images and videos, but also the various elements within them, such as people, objects, animals and even sentiments, emotional and other parameters-based capabilities to name a few.

Artificial intelligence is now further evolving across various industries and sectors. For a better perception of how artificial intelligence is evolving and aiding industries, here are some illustrations:

Transport: Computer vision aids in a better experience for transport, as video analytics combined with Automatic number plate recognition can help in tracking and tracing violators of traffic safety laws (speed limits and lane violation etc.) and stolen or lost cars, as well as in toll management and traffic monitoring and controlling.

Aviation: Visual AI can help in providing prompt assistance for elderly passengers and for those requiring assistance (physically challenged, pregnant women etc.); it can also be useful in creating a new “face-as-a-ticket” option for easy and fast boarding for passengers, in tracking down lost baggage around the airport as well as in security surveillance on passengers and suspicious objects (track and trace objects and passengers relevant to it).

Manufacturing: Computer vision comes into play here by analyzing every component of the production line and diagnose from a minor defect to any permanent damage and harm pertaining to it, proactively, allowing maintenance to be carried out seamlessly.

Artificial Intelligence and its applications can be applied in many other industries, including but not limited to Aviation, Highway, Agriculture, Sports, Mining, BFSI and many more. Currently, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is enabling it to be as efficient as the human eye at recognizing and referencing objects and patterns and along with decision science algorithm enables decision with moderate or high level of confidence to authorities or industry specifics.

The future of computer vision is very promising with the rapidly advancing technologies, including some technologies such as visual referencing and decision science-based automated cars and automated checkouts are already here today.

New-age visual-based artificial intelligence and computer vision-based solutions are getting innovative and interactive. They specialize more specifically in algorithms for face, image, object, video, sentiment, emotion recognition and more. Most of these solutions run on a patented platform- like we use Gryphos. These platforms create a deep learning system with the use of machine learning and neural networks.

Few of AI’s sectorial deployment

• Automatic Number plate recognition to catch reckless drivers and speedsters on highways

• Computer vision-based predictive maintenance for production machines manufacturing sectors

• An application utilizing body behavioral analysis to help in finding and assisting elderly or physically impaired individuals at the airports

• Video recognition-based technology that allowed for tracking down of stolen artwork

• A variety of solutions for enhancing security and customer satisfaction for a Columbian holding BFSI company

• Monitoring and alerting of staff who are not wearing safety equipment, or maintaining hygiene around open food packages at one of the largest in-flight catering service providers

• Authenticating students for the online examination via face recognition and monitoring student body behavior during the examinations.

Benefits of AI solutions

AI has been a boon and responsible for providing state-of-the-art solutions to many sectors and industries such as transport, aviation, banking, manufacturing and many more. It’s an ever-evolving industry which is helping other industries to achieve precision-based perfection.

(Dr. Shreeram Iyer, Chairman & Group CEO Prisma AI)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:10 PM IST