How to use QR codes in your webinar workshop and create an intuitive webinar experience?

Since many office and school works are being shifted into the online way due to the COVID-19 outbreak taking place in the early 2020s, the demand for virtual meetings is growing as the Moz average search volume for the term "webinar" in the United States rises from 30,000 to 70,000 per month.

As a result of the increased demand, many online workshop providers are now competing to provide a very intuitive and meaningful webinar workshop experience to people seeking to improve their knowledge and skills on a specific topic.

While many of them are restructuring their marketing strategy to conjure more participants to register to their webinar platform, a few webinar organizers are modernizing their webinar workshop deliveries by integrating the use of modern technological tools like QR codes to entice more people to sign up for one.

And with their take with it, most webinar organizers are incorporating the use of an online free QR code generator with logo to create their QR codes, allowing their attendees to experience a new way to learn new ideas and skills both during and after the webinar.

How to host an Intuitive Webinar Workshop with QR codes?

Now that most webinar organizers are now looking for new ways to improve their webinar hosting means, QR codes can help improve their webinar hosting means and create an intuitive webinar experience for their participants through this innovative QR code uses.

Create a scan to register QR code poster

Webinar organizers can integrate the use of QR codes as a gateway for people to easily register to their webinars by simply placing them in their print advertising materials.

By incorporating the use of a Google Form QR code people who are willing to join the webinar can easily jot down their registration information and select the day of the webinar that will be attending by just scanning the QR code and open the Google Registration Form.

Share the webinar speaker’s social media handles

If one of the goals of your webinar is to grow your social media followers and help participants expand their newly acquired knowledge by occasionally visiting your organization and webinar speaker’s social media pages and group, then you can integrate the use of a social media QR code to store all of your webinar organization and webinar speaker’s social media handles.

In this way, your participants can track all the webinar events that you are currently posting on your social media pages and register those that they find interesting to join.

Use QR codes as a portal for all the course materials you want to share

You can integrate the use of QR codes as a portal for all the course materials you want to share in the webinar you are conducting and easily share it with your participants by simply letting them scan the code to view all the materials they need in the webinar.

How to create a QR code for your webinar workshop?

By considering the aforementioned means to turn your webinar workshop, the first thing you will need to do is to secure the materials you want to convert into a QR code and the QR code generator that offers genuine and working QR code services.

Once you have secured the files or links you want to convert into a QR code, you can then proceed in creating the QR code for your webinar workshop by following these QR code creation steps.

1. Open an online QR code generator with logo as QRTIGER and sign up for an account

2. Select the category of the content you want to turn into a QR code

3. Fill up the required fields and hit the “Generate dynamic QR code” option.

4. Redefine your QR code design and run a scan test.

5. Download your QR code and add them to your virtual presentation.

Conclusion:

As technology advances, many work and learning methods and strategies shift and adapt to the changing environment. By joining the QR code-driven society, webinar coordinators can satisfy their desire to become an agent for future of webinars and pave an intuitive way to motivate people to broaden their horizons and discover potential skills with it.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:09 PM IST