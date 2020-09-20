How to update Apple iPhone to iOS 14: All you need to know

Apple at its annual event launched various products including the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air as well as the 8th generation of iPad. The Cupertino-based tech giant also rolled new iOS 14 on September 16.
The iOS 14 as a free software update to iPhone 6s and later, delivering a major push to the Home Screen with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, new ways to use apps with App Clips, and powerful updates to Messages. New widgets present timely information at a glance and can be added in different sizes on any Home Screen page.
Users can choose a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity. At the end of the Home Screen pages is the App Library that makes it easier for users to get to all of their apps with a simple, easy-to-navigate view. With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app.
The good news is if you've ever installed a software update on your iPhone you'll feel right at home installing iOS 14. It installs just like any other software update.
Here's how to update on your device, you can update manually using your computer:
Update your device wirelessly
Step 1: Plug your device into power and connect to the Internet with Wi-Fi.
Step 2: Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.
Step 3: Tap Download and Install.
Step 4: To update now, tap Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you tap Install Tonight, just plug your device into power before you go to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.
Update your device using your computer:
Step 1: On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes.
Step 2: Connect your device to your computer.
Step 3: Locate your device on your computer.
Step 4: Click General or Settings, then click Check for Update.
Step 5: Click Download and Update.
(Source: Apple Support)
