How to enable Dark mode on Instagram, Facebook Messenger and YouTube

Dark mode is a feature that lets you switch the colour theme of an app. It adjusts the colours on your screen for a darker appearance. The Dark mode or Dark theme have been gaining popularity over the past few years among mobile users. Users mostly like the Dark mode as it is easy on the eyes and may even help to save some battery.

After seeing that the dark theme is gaining popularity companies have started to integrate dark modes into their apps or system. Among the earliest to introduce the feature was Twitter. It was followed by YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Gmail, Instagram, and more.

Here’s how you can enable dark mode in this app:

Instagram:

Dark Mode for Instagram will be available for users having Dark mode for Instagram users is only available if the operating system on their phone is either iOS 13 or Android 10 or a newer version.

To turn on Dark Mode for Instagram, go to your iOS or Android device settings.

To enable system-wide dark mode on iOS 13 (and thus in Instagram): Go to your Settings app, tap Display & Brightness, and tap the Dark button.

To enable system-wide dark mode on Android 10 (and thus in Instagram, too): Go to your Settings app, tap Display, and tap the Dark them button.

Facebook Messenger:

Facebook Messenger has the option of enabling Dark theme from within its app. To turn on Dark Mode for Facebook Messenger — both on Android and iOS, you have to:

Open Messenger app on your Android smartphone

Click on your profile pic icon on the top left

Then tap the “Dark Mode” toggle, found just below your name.

YouTube:

YouTube’s dark mode provides an easier-on-the-eyes viewing experience. On YouTube, the option to turn on Dark theme is available from within the app.

To activate dark mode in YouTube follow these steps:

Open YouTube

Tap on Profile Icon

Go to Settings

Switch the toggle to enable the ‘Dark Theme’