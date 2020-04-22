How to activate the newly added Screen Lock feature on Netflix Android app

The new Netflix feature for Android applications called Screen Lock will allow users to lock the screen user interface while streaming videos on their phone.

With this feature, users can avoid the accidental fast-forwarding, skipping to the next video or any on-screen controls that might cause disturbance while streaming videos on the phone.

How to activate the Screen Lock feature on your phone:

While streaming a video, the Screen Lock option will appear on the bottom of the screen alongside other on-screen controls.

Tap on 'Screen Lock' icon to lock your screen.

Enabling the 'Screen Lock' feature will make all other on-screen controls disappear.

To disable the feature, simply tap on the icon to undo your actions.

However, this feature is only available on Android application as of now. This feature will be rolled out on the iOS application soon as many around the world have increased the usage of Netflix due to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.