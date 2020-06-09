How 3D Printing can revive Indian manufacturing sector post COVID-19 crisis?

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled economies and disrupted the global supply chains. It has also exposed the world to the vulnerabilities of globalisation. In these unfortunate times, 3D printing has emerged as a capable solution to address the pressing needs.
3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a revolutionary manufacturing technology that produce three-dimensional solid object from a digital 3D CAD file in a continuous layer-by-layer process. It is a unique manufacturing technology that has the capability to rapidly manufacturing complex designs previously not possible.
3D printing has proved to be much more than a manufacturing solution and it is time for the world, and especially India, to take notice of the 3D printing technology because it has the potential to revive the Indian manufacturing sector post the COVID-19 crisis.
BENEFITS OF 3D PRINTING
1. Low Volume Manufacturing
One of the greatest advantage of the 3D printing technology is its ability to support low volume production. Tooling is the main barrier for delivering low volume production for traditional process but a 3D printer does eliminates the tooling stage and can quickly produce the required parts. A single 3D printer can make an infinite variety of parts drastically different from one another.
2. Eliminates Tooling
Tooling is an important stage in the manufacturing of any product. It holds up a huge amount of investment right at the start of the production also impacting the time-to-market.
3D printing eliminates the tooling stage as it can directly manufacture any design from scratch. The 3D printer only needs a CAD model and the production can start instantly.
3. Improved Plant Efficiency
Manufacturing aids are one of the most important tools used in all industries to contribute towards production efficiency. It is any tool, device, jig, fixture, gauge or guide used to enhance, optimize, and assist or speed-up the manufacturing or assembly process. 3D Printing can be effectively used to rapidly produce these customized manufacturing aids.
4. Reduced Warehousing
Being an on-demand manufacturing technology, 3D printing can be used to produce products right when they are needed. This means there is no need to stock those goods that can be 3D printed. By carefully identifying goods that can be 3D printed, companies can reduce the load on their warehouses by stocking only the essential goods. It will not only reduce the D & E inventory but also save huge costs.
5. Part Consolidation
3D printing has the capability to produce highly complex parts. This capability can be used to consolidate multiple parts of a system into a single part. This leads to elimination of fasteners like nuts and bolts to hold the parts and also reduces the load on the system.
6. Customisation
Customisation is one of the main characteristics of 3D printing. A manufacturer only has to modify the digital CAD file to customise the product he wants to manufacture. Through sophisticate digital systems the customisation can be automated and rapid customised manufacturing is possible.
APPLICATION FOR MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES
1. New Business
3D printing is known as the ideal technology to develop, test and sustainably introduce new products into the market. Any company can now affordably develop and produce new products to enter new markets that were previously inaccessible to it due to factors like initial tooling investment, high MOQs, time and effort. The new offerings can help establish a new source of revenue for the company.
Though 3D printing cannot achieve economies of scale through manufacturing in high quantities, it can surely allow a manufacturer to gain through economies of scope.
2. Spare Parts
Spare part management has always been a major problem for all industries across sectors. It is an uncertain science and it can often go wrong leading to stock-out or excess stock situations. This results in wastage of resources, wastage of invested money in the stocks, takes up huge warehousing space and cost.
Global companies like Whirlpool are already converting most of their spares into a digital inventory to supply them on-demand.
3. Digital Manufacturing
3D printing has enabled the global shift towards digital manufacturing. Any person can now get his product manufactured by simply uploading his CAD model on a website and get it 3D printed and delivered to his doorstep. The future of manufacturing will be as easy as ordering a product online through e-commerce sites.
By incorporating 3D printing technology, organisations can latch on to this opportunity to serve a new customer that was previously inaccessible.
4. Supply Chain Stabilisation
To stabilise supply chain disruptions, companies are now converting their physical inventory into a digital inventory that can be stored in a virtual warehouse (cloud). These digital files can then be securely shared with their plants across the world where the file will be 3D printed so as to cater to the required customer at the right place and the right time.
5. In-house Improvements
3D printing can be incorporated at the factory level as a tool to carry out in-house process improvements by creating jigs, fixtures, gauges, etc. as a part of quality control and quality assurance measure.
CONCLUSION
Besides the mentioned applications, there are various other ways in which 3D printing can be incorporate in the manufacturing industry to reap benefits. It is an important manufacturing technology that can revive the Indian manufacturing industry and put it back on growth trajectory.
It is high-time that the Indian manufacturers also adopts the technology. India cannot miss out on ignoring the ongoing fourth industrial revolution, again.
