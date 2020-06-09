How 3D Printing can revive Indian manufacturing sector post COVID-19 crisis?

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled economies and disrupted the global supply chains. It has also exposed the world to the vulnerabilities of globalisation. In these unfortunate times, 3D printing has emerged as a capable solution to address the pressing needs.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a revolutionary manufacturing technology that produce three-dimensional solid object from a digital 3D CAD file in a continuous layer-by-layer process. It is a unique manufacturing technology that has the capability to rapidly manufacturing complex designs previously not possible.

3D printing has proved to be much more than a manufacturing solution and it is time for the world, and especially India, to take notice of the 3D printing technology because it has the potential to revive the Indian manufacturing sector post the COVID-19 crisis.

BENEFITS OF 3D PRINTING

1. Low Volume Manufacturing