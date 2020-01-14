Honor launches 9X smartphone, MagicWatch 2, Band 5i in India

New Delhi: Refreshing its portfolio, Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched its 9X smartphone with pop-up selfie camera at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM configuration.

The smartphone will be available for Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colours starting January 19.

"Honor has always believed in raising the bar when it comes to empowering its consumers with the latest technology that resonates with their lifestyle. Our latest flagship offerings -- Honor 9X, Honor MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i, perfectly blends with the brand's TechChic positioning and devise industry's leading technologies," Charles Peng, President, Honor India, said in a statement.

The handset maker also expanded its wearable portfolio in the country with the Honor MagicWatch2 and Honor Band 5i.

The MagicWatch 2 (46mm), will be available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999 (Charcoal Black variant) and Rs 14,999 for Flax Brown variant.

Honor Band5i, available in Black colour, will be sold on Amazon India for Rs 1,999.

The Honor 9X features a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and Â½-inch sensor to boost image resolution and quality. The 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera (120 degree) on the device will help users capture a broad and extensive view, while the 2MP depth-assist lens will enable the depth of field recognition technology to create multi dimensional photos, according to the company.

To handle the limitations of night photography, Honor 9X is loaded with an intelligent all-in-one solution, offering AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology and AI stabilisation.

The smartphone comes with 6.59-inch Full View Display and comes packed with Dynamic Range Enhancer, a video enhancement technology normally limited to premium smartphones.

The back of the device features a unique X-shaped texture, which gives an elegant appeal to its design.

Meanwhile, the Honor MagicWatch 2 is made of 316L stainless steel -- a material used in aerospace industry to offer high strength to weight ratio and less susceptibility to nicks and scratches from every day activities.

The 46mm variant of smartwatch comes with always-on 1.39-in HD AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution at 326 PPI.

Powered by Kirin A1 chipset, the intelligent and well-thought fitness and health monitoring on the 46mm smartwatch goes on for upto two weeks on a single charge, the company added.

Honor Band 5i has a 0.96-inch Full Touch Colour display with 160x80 HD resolution.