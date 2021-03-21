Hackers hit computer maker Acer with $50mn ransomware attack

The ransomware gang has announced on their data leak site that "they had breached Acer and shared some images of allegedly stolen files as proof". "In conversations between the victim and REvil, which started on March 14, the Acer representative showed shock at the massive $50 million demand," the report mentioned.

Acer said in a statement they have "reported recent abnormal situations" to relevant authorities. "Companies like us are constantly under attack, and we have reported recent abnormal situations observed to the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities in multiple countries," it said.

Acer added that "there is an ongoing investigation and for the sake of security, we are unable to comment on details". REvil's $50 million demand is the largest known ransom to date, with the previous being the $30 million ransom from the Dairy Farm cyberattack, also by the same hacking group.