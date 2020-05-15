GTA 5 is available for free on Epic Games, here's how to download the game on PC

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 was released in 2013 by Rockstar, and seven years later, it is widely played across the whole world.

With the coronavirus lockdown in effect, many are spending their time at home playing games and to add to that fun, Epic Games, a video game company has made GTA 5 Premium Edition free until May 21 for those who want to play the game on PC.

It is highly surprising that a game, seven years after its launch continues to garner audiences for its online mode which has been a massive hit among the gamers.

How to download GTA 5 for free on your PC?

#1 Visit the Epic Games website here, and register for an account

#2 Scroll down to the Free Games section to find GTA 5

#3 Click on Get to download and install GTA 5 for free on your PC!

However, a 2-Factor Authentication on Epic Games is required before you proceed to download the free game. 2FA is an extra security method to avoid security breach on your account.

What are the features of GTA 5 Premium Edition?

The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition includes the complete GTAV story, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. You’ll also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in GTA Online.

What is included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack?

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack is the fastest way for new GTA Online players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content plus $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in GTA Online - all content valued at over GTA $10,000,000 if purchased separately.

You can launch business ventures from your Maze Bank West Executive Office, research powerful weapons technology from your underground Gunrunning Bunker and use your Counterfeit Cash Factory to start a lucrative counterfeiting operation.

With the starter pack, you can tear through the streets with a range of 10 high performance vehicles including a Supercar, Motorcycles, the weaponized Dune FAV, a Helicopter, a Rally Car and more. You’ll also get properties including a 10 car garage to store your growing fleet.

You’ll also get access to the Compact Grenade Launcher, Marksman Rifle and Compact Rifle along with Stunt Racing Outfits, Biker Tattoos and more.

Why do people still play GTA 5 Online?

While GTA 5 has a great storyline, it is the online mode which has kept the game alive even after nearly seven years.

Rockstar continues to bring in weekly in-game sales to keep the players attached to the game.

However, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been on the cards and according to the latest leaks and rumours, it is likely to be released with the upcoming next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.