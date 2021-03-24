Google's new feature to help students find best educational resources directly in Search

If sources are to be believed, Google is in talks for a partnership with other providers like Tiger Algebra, Symbolab, Mathway to help users solve Maths equations from Google Search. It is expected that in coming weeks, additional support will be given to solve complex STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) questions through a detailed explanation of a topic and providing targeted resources of complex subjects.

Last month, another feature was added in Google search wherein users can get more information about a particular website before visiting it. Google said it will show a description of the website from Wikipedia before they are about to open it. In case the website does not have a Wikipedia page, users will get the additional context that is available with Google when it first indexes the page.