Google's new feature to help students find best educational resources directly in Search

In a bid to help students find the best education resources, Google search is adding new functions. The first feature that it will add is practice problems. As per a Financial Express report, the interactive educational resource will test student’s knowledge of chemistry, mathematics and physics directly in the Search engine.
For instance, if a student is searching for “chemical bond practice problems” learning, resources from third-party providers like Careers360, GradeUp, Kahoot, Vedantu, Toppr etc will open up for the students to solve and practise before exams.
If sources are to be believed, Google is in talks for a partnership with other providers like Tiger Algebra, Symbolab, Mathway to help users solve Maths equations from Google Search. It is expected that in coming weeks, additional support will be given to solve complex STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) questions through a detailed explanation of a topic and providing targeted resources of complex subjects.
Last month, another feature was added in Google search wherein users can get more information about a particular website before visiting it. Google said it will show a description of the website from Wikipedia before they are about to open it. In case the website does not have a Wikipedia page, users will get the additional context that is available with Google when it first indexes the page.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)