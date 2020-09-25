Google services go down in some parts of US including Gmail, YouTube

San Francisco: As soon as Google users in the US experienced a widespread service disruption on Thursday evening, the search engine giant shared a brief technical explanation of what happened.

"As has been noticed, several Google services were down for some users from 6:00 to 6:23 p.m. PDT. A pool of servers that route traffic to application backends crashed and users on that particular pool experienced the outage. GCP was not affected," the company said in a statement.

Several Google and YouTube services were impacted by an approximately 20-minute outage. The outages seemed to be focused around the US east coast, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks internet disruptions.

The Downdetector heat maps for Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and other Google services showed a significant number of people having trouble accessing those websites.

"Never thought I'd reach a point in my life where Gmail and Drive being down would give me this level of anxiety. This is peak adulthood," a user said in a tweet.

"Personally I love it when Google Classroom goes down just at the moment when my kids are trying to upload their homework, so everyone freaks out and screams at me when I can't fix it," said another user. In addition, the outages seemed to affect corporate customers of Google's cloud computing service.