Google relaunches its Street View feature in India after a decade

On Wednesday, Google announced the relaunch of its Street View service on Google Maps in India, more than ten years after the country's suspension of the service due to its failure to obtain the necessary government security clearance.

The tech giant announced that the service will be initially made available in ten cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, and will expand it to over 50 cities by the end of this year. This time around, the company is teaming up with two local firms—Genesys International and Tech Mahindra.

This also marks the first time in Street View's India rollout that Google has partnered with local companies to offer the service to consumers.

The firm also stated that it has made the Street View API available to local developers, enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences.

How to use the Street View feature?

Users in India can open Google Maps on their cellphone or desktop, zoom into a road in any of the ten cities.

Tap the area you want to view.

The Street View feature will also offer information related to local cafes and cultural hotspots, giving users the opportunity to check out the neighbourhood.