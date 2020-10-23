Google Play Music app shuts down: Here's how to transfer your playlist to YouTube Music

Google Play Music app is all set to be shut down with some app users already noticing the change. Many users are now getting a white splash screen with a message saying "Google Play Music is no longer available".

After the message, users are presented with two options to “Manage your data” or “Transfer to YouTube Music.” Once users transfer their Google Play Music data including libraries and recommendation history, their app’s widget will disappear from the home screen, Android Central noted.

According to a report by 9to5google, the process started back in September for GPM users in New Zealand and South Africa. That was then followed by the Play Music store for buying individual tracks and albums shutting down worldwide earlier this month.

Meanwhile, for quite some time now Google has been giving reminders to its existing Google Play Music users to make their transfers by December 2020 after which their Google Play Music libraries will no longer be available.

Here's how you can transfer your playlist to YouTube Music: