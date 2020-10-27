Google Pay remains unavailable on Apple App Store, day after being unlisted

Nearly 24 hours after being removed from the Apple App Store, payments app Google Pay still remains unavailable for iPhone users in India. Previously known as Google Tez, the Google Pay app was unlisted from the Apple App Store on Monday.

On searching for Google Pay on App Store, users are instead shown other payments app like PhonePe, Paytm and BHIM UPI. Android version of the app remains available for download through Google Play.

Earlier in August, the app went offline from Google Play for a brief time but was back in a few hours. This time, however, it has remained unlisted for nearly 24 hours.

According to reports, a Google spokesperson said the iOS app had been briefly pulled from Apple App Store to fix an issue.

“A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions,” according to a statement given to NDTV by a spokesperson.

“Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users,” the spokesperson added.