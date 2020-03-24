Google, LG could ditch Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865

San Francisco: Google and South Korean tech major LG are likely to skip the top tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform this year for their smartphones as the cost of the chipser is too high.

The Pixel 5 and 5 XL don't actually use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 as per the Android code base.

Both are running the Snapdragon 765G, a chip that's one step down from the 865 in Qualcomm's lineup. There isn't actually a Snapdragon 865 Google phone in the Android repository, ARS Technica reported on Monday.

LG is taking a similar approach to its 2020 flagship, the LG G9 ThinQ: instead of shipping the 865, the company is also opting for the cheaper 765G, according to website Naver.