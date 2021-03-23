Gmail and other android apps are crashing for some android users today: Find out how to resolve that issue

After Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram faced a technical problem a few days back, now another widely used application is giving trouble. It was reported that the Gmail app on mobile is crashing. This issue is not limited to Gmail anymore but is faced by other android applications.

Firstly the application fails to open and when it does it crashes. The problem is faced by Gmail, Google Chrome, some other google and android apps too. However, affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web smoothly even as the Gmail android app was causing trouble.