Gmail and other android apps are crashing for some android users today: Find out how to resolve that issue

After Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram faced a technical problem a few days back, now another widely used application is giving trouble. It was reported that the Gmail app on mobile is crashing. This issue is not limited to Gmail anymore but is faced by other android applications.
Firstly the application fails to open and when it does it crashes. The problem is faced by Gmail, Google Chrome, some other google and android apps too. However, affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web smoothly even as the Gmail android app was causing trouble.
It has been established the issue is due to latest Android System Webview.
A quick fix suggested by Samsung support was:
Removing the Webview Update and restarting the phone.
- To do this, go to settings
- Click on apps
- Tap the three dots in the top right corner
- Show system apps
- Search for Android System WebView
- Select Uninstall updates.
Google's Workspace Cloud Status Dashboard stated, the problem with Gmail has been resolved. It stated, “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”
The IT giant has been trying to resolve this issue for sometime now.
Meanwhile, the solution/ fix provided by Google is:
Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play will resolve the issue for all users.
- Navigate to Play Store app
- Search for Android System WebView
- Select the Update option
- Repeat these steps for Google Chrome