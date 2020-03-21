Global smartphone shipments falls 38% in February

Boston: Global smartphone shipments witnessed a steep decline of 38 per cent Year on Year (YoY) in February 2020 in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.

It has been the biggest fall ever in the history of the worldwide smartphone market.

According to Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, "global smartphone shipments tumbled a huge 38 per cent annually from 99.2 million units in the month of February, 2019, to 61.8 million in February, 2020."

"Smartphone demand collapsed in Asia last month, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and this dragged down shipments across the world. Some Asian factories were unable to manufacture smartphones, while many consumers were unable or unwilling to visit retail stores and buy new devices," Sui said in a statement.