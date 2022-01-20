GARI's first-day trading volume crosses $100 mn, 750 cr across 12 major crypto exchanges

Short Video app Chingari’s first-ever social token $GARI witnessed record-breaking 24 hours trading volume that crossed the $100M mark, it said in a press statement. On the day of its listing the desi crypto-token gain of Rs 750 crores across 12 major crypto exchanges. These crypto exchanges include HUObi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC Global, and OKEx.

$GARI is the first Indian crypto-token to make a trading debut on international crypto exchanges. With this benchmark, Chingari’s $GARI plans to disrupt the blockchain andcrypto market landscape across the world. $GARI token channelizes the blockchain technology to empower the content curators to monetize their content on the Chingari platform.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari, says, “Cryptocurrency in India has been untapped when it comes to the curators and with GARI we would be capturing the potential market.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:58 PM IST