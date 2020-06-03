Game Gear Micro: Features, price and everything you need to know about Sega's handheld gaming device

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Sega is set to release a handheld gaming system -- Game Gear Micro -- that might be the tiniest gaming device in history.
Gaming Gear Micro features a 1.150inch display with a single mono speaker and a headphone jack. It charges over USB, but two AAA batteries can also be used.
The handheld gaming device will come in four colours - black, yellow, blue, and red. All the four variants will be pre-loaded with its own set of games.
Here are the list of games that will be included in each variant:
Black variant:
Sonic the Hedgehog
Puyo Puyo 2
Out Run
Royal Stone
Yellow variant:
Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he
Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya
Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict
Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru
Blue variant:
Sonic Chaos
Gunstar Heroes
Sylvan Tale
Baku Baku Animal
Red variant:
Revelations: The Demon Slayer
Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special
The GG Shinobi
Columns
Game Gear Micro is set to release on October 6 in Japan and gamers can pre-order the handheld device for 4,980 yen (3,459.46 Indian Rupee).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)