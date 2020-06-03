Technology News

Game Gear Micro: Features, price and everything you need to know about Sega's handheld gaming device

By FPJ Web Desk

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Sega is set to release a handheld gaming system -- Game Gear Micro -- that might be the tiniest gaming device in history.

Gaming Gear Micro features a 1.150inch display with a single mono speaker and a headphone jack. It charges over USB, but two AAA batteries can also be used.

The handheld gaming device will come in four colours - black, yellow, blue, and red. All the four variants will be pre-loaded with its own set of games.

Here are the list of games that will be included in each variant:

Black variant:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Royal Stone

Yellow variant:

Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he

Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Blue variant:

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

Red variant:

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The GG Shinobi

Columns

Game Gear Micro is set to release on October 6 in Japan and gamers can pre-order the handheld device for 4,980 yen (3,459.46 Indian Rupee).

