Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch in India on June 8

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Sunday confirmed that it will launch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet in India on June 8. "We are almost there. Watch out for the all-new #GalaxyTabS6Lite tomorrow," the company said in a tweet.

The tablet is already available in some markets and in terms of price, it could be close to the one available in China, which is RMB 2,799 (around Rs 30,000 or less). Amazon India has also published a dedicated page teasing the start of pre-orders for the tab and has even made the 'Notify Me' button live.

In terms of specifications, the tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display. There is an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants that can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). There is a single 8 MP camera with auto-focus support.

The tablet houses a 7,040 mAh battery, and connectivity options include 3.5 mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.