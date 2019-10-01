Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins October 4

Those why buy "Galaxy Fold" will get their device delivered to them through a concierge, along with a dedicated 24x7 expert on call. In its standard form, Galaxy Fold gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

"Galaxy Fold is meant for those who want only the best in their lives, in terms of style, design, luxury and the latest in services, including a dedicated 24x7 concierge service and one-year Infinity Flex Display protection," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre which has high capacity to withstand pressure.

Sporting the world's first "Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display", the device offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras, Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset. There are three selfie cameras: One 10MP selfie camera when the device is closed and a dual selfie camera (10MP main sensor and 8MP depth sensor) when you open the device