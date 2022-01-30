From Wallet to Goodbudget: Five finance apps that will help you to track, save and spend smartly

When it comes to money management, not everyone has the best help or restraint. While we navigate through the world which is full of tempting things — those fancy high heels you saw while scrolling through an e-commerce platform or a leather jacket that beckoned you, made you try it and then own it while window shopping with friends! And, that one moment of weakness sends the whole month's budget haywire. While those whose incomes are more than their expenses don't have to worry about managing monthly spending, there are those (like this writer) who need help to control the spendthrift from raising its head! Just like we have Google for almost every answer (except it doesn't have BTS's phone numbers!), we have apps that help damsels and dudes in financial distress... Here we have painfully selected a few of them (you can thank us later!).



Goodbudget

This app is perfect for planning your budget, debt tracking and money management. The app allows you to share the budget you have planned with your family members or with those you are sharing the expenses with. Since the transactions are synced on the cloud, you can access your data from any device, including Goodbudget's web app. You can split your expenses into digital envelopes under various categories like rent, grocery, bills, etc.



Wallet

Wallet is quite popular among millennials wanting to keep a track of their spending. The app helps you plan your budget so that you know how much money you need to allot for your particular requirements. The best part of the app is it acts as one platform where you can park your different bank accounts, as well as digital accounts like Amazon Pay, PayPal, etc. Wallet helps you get your finances under control from the word go, giving you insights into your financial situation and helping you plan better.



Money Manager

With an easy user interface, Money Manager is one of the best choices for beginners. While Wallet provides you with the option to sync all your money accounts with the app, Money Manager offers more privacy and can be a perfect choice for those weary of giving third party applications access to their details. The app offers different categories under income and expense, giving you an overall view of what your month looks like — on the money front! It gives you a detailed analysis of your expenses and incomes through graphs and pie charts — making it a visual treat. You can also add photos to your entries if you want to remember what you ate when or where you bought that fab dress from! Though the app is free to use, with the paid version you can also access it on your PC.



Wally



Similar to the lines of Wallet, this app too lets you securely sync all your money-related accounts, bringing them under one umbrella for your convenience. The app can conjure your expenses of the last two years, allowing you to track your progress and make better financial choices if you are lagging. The added benefit is it also lets you track your foreign currency and keeping with the changing times, it also lets you keep an eye on your cryptocurrencies — now, we are talking! Like Money Manager, you can save and record photos of your receipts.



Monefy

The app gets you into the money-management mode with its fab user interface and is a budgeting choice for beginners. Just like the other apps, this one too lets you track your expenses and income—expenses can be tracked in different time frames, which can set be according to your choice in the app. Set a budget and this digital buddy will be your guide in managing your expenses in a better way. The colourful pie charts give you an overview of the areas you are spending more on — entertainment, shopping, food, etc. So, if you are in the mood to overindulge on a certain day and want someone to make you feel guilty for not doing so, Monefy will be that friend.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST