From OnePlus Smart Watch to Nike Air Jordan 11, five interesting gadgets to look out for in 2021

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the year 2020 gave us a bunch of technologies that increase the excitement for more innovations in the upcoming year of 2021.
That said, here are five gadgets that fans could possibly experience in the year 2021.
OnePlus Smart Watch:
Chinese brand OnePlus has made a heavy mark on the smartphone industry, and continues to do so with its latest flagships such as the Nord. In 2021, however, the Chinese OEM is set to enter the SmartWatch industry with its new flagship, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau.
Samsung Note/Fold series
Samsung set a trademark with its Fold series. In 2021, however, reports suggest that the tech giant will replace the Note line with its Fold flagship. That means a more advanced Fold series is on the cards for the upcoming year.
Ring Always Home Cam Drone
A more advanced tech to safeguard you and your family with the 'Ring Always Home Cam Drone' that actually tracks down any suspenseful activity. The Cam Drone will be in pursuit once the alarm is triggered, which means the drone will work like an advanced CCTV camera which has the ability to move around in a set perimeter.
Nike Air Jordan 11
It was said in the 1990s that we will have flying cars in the future but, here we are with technology in our shoes! Literally!
The Nike Air Jordan 11 is set to launch on December 30, and its futuristic design paired with self-lacing ability will be best for maximum comfort, performance and of course, to show-off!
iPhone in 2021
The biggest news about the iPhone in 2021 is that the tech giant will introduce LTPO — low-temperature polycrystalline oxide— tech to its next flagships. LTPO helps reduce power consumption by up to 20 per cent.
The devices might also feature a quad-camera setup. According to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, the cameras will be significantly upgraded.