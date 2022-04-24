From Garmin Instinct 2 to boAt Airdopes 500 ANC: Top gadget launches in April

From a premium smartwatch to a high-end projector and an affordable smartphone, here are top picks of the month.

Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant

Nokia expands its affordable C-series range with the new Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant. The new phone comes in two variants: 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage. It is available in two colours: Blue and Grey.

Price: Rs 6,299 onwards

Portronics Pure Sound 103

Music lovers rejoice as Portronics introduces a new soundbar to make your experience more immersive. The Portronics Pure Sound 103 is a 100W soundbar with a built-in subwoofer and an LED display. The unique feature of the soundbar is that you can detach it from the middle and turn one soundbar into two. These can be placed separately wherever you wish. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, and an optical port.

Price: Rs 5,999

Garmin Instinct 2

Garmin adds another feather to its Instinct family smartwatch range. The premium Instinct 2 series has enviable features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score, heart rate to monitor during workouts, and a barometer to monitor weather, stress tracking, among others. The smartwatch is water-rated to 100 meters, and its display is protected by scratch-proof glass.

Price: Rs 33,990 onwards

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC

Desi tech brand boAt recently launched its new earbuds — Airdopes 500 ANC. The new earbuds bring an enhanced listening experience with its advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature and Quick Response Touch Controls. The new earbuds are available in three colours: Elite blue, tranquil white and rich black.

Price: Rs 3,999

U&i Switcher Series Powerbank with Flashlight

U&i has launched the Switcher Series 10000mAh 7-in-1 Powerbank with Flashlight. This powerbank can fast-charge almost any device and comes with three ports: Micro USB, Type-C, and Lightning, a lifesaver for tech geeks who carry multiple gadgets. The powerbank recharges your smartphone thrice on a single charge.

Price: Rs 2,999 with a 1 year warranty

Urban X2i Neckband

If you are scared of earbuds over the fear of losing them, but yet want a wire-free life, then neckbands are your saviour. The latest addition to the already burgeoning neckbands list is Inbase's Urban X2i. The neckband boasts up to 200 hours of standby time and 24 hours of non-stop calls and music. The light-weight, water and sweat-resistant gadget comes with an adjustable cable with a collar design so you can wear it all day long without inconvenience. It offers outstanding sound clarity and excellent deep bass.

Price: Rs 2,999 with a 1 year warranty

Lava X2

Looking for an affordable smartphone? Then look no further than the new Lava X2. The smartphone, available on the Lava e-store and a popular e-commerce website, is loaded with features like a large display, extra security, robust design, and long-lasting battery life, among others makes it an ideal smartphone for low-budget performance seekers. The phone boasts of a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Notch display and comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Price: Rs 6999

BenQ X3000i

BenQ expands its 4K home projector series with X3000i. For movie buffs, gamers and stadium experience seekers, this projector promises an immersive experience with its high-end features like 4K UHD resolution. X3000i also features built-in Android TV that lets you access apps, movies, TV shows, etc. along with voice assistant support.

Price: Rs 4,00,000 with 2 years warranty

