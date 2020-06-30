From Facebook to Gmail: Conservative list of popular apps banned in China

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.

On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as Tiktok, and many others.

While these 59 Chinese apps are now banned in India, let us take a look at popular apps that are banned in China.

Here's the conservative list of popular apps that are banned in China:

1. Gmail

2. Dropbox

3. Google Apps (Drive, Docs, Calendar, Maps etc)

4. Microsoft OneDrive

5. Slack

6. Google Play (i.e no downloading Android apps)

7. Hootsuite

8. Google (text and voice)

9. Amazon (alexa)

10. Wikipedia

11. Yahoo

12. DuckDuckGo

13. Medium

14. Blogspot

15. Wordpress.com

16. Facebook

17. Twitter

18. Instagram

19. Snapchat

20. Pinterest

21. Quora

22. Tumblr

23. Reddit

24. AO3

25. WhatsApp Messenger

26. Facebook Messenger

27. Telegram

28. Line

29. Signal

30. KaKao Talk (Korean)

31. YouTube

32. DailyMotion

33. Vimeo

34. Twitch

35. Pandora

36. Spotify

37. Periscope

38. Soundcloud

39. Skype

40. Google Hangouts

41. Viber