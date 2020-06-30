From Facebook to Gmail: Conservative list of popular apps banned in China

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as Tiktok, and many others.
While these 59 Chinese apps are now banned in India, let us take a look at popular apps that are banned in China.
Here's the conservative list of popular apps that are banned in China:
1. Gmail
2. Dropbox
3. Google Apps (Drive, Docs, Calendar, Maps etc)
4. Microsoft OneDrive
5. Slack
6. Google Play (i.e no downloading Android apps)
7. Hootsuite
8. Google (text and voice)
9. Amazon (alexa)
10. Wikipedia
11. Yahoo
12. DuckDuckGo
13. Medium
14. Blogspot
15. Wordpress.com
16. Facebook
17. Twitter
18. Instagram
19. Snapchat
20. Pinterest
21. Quora
22. Tumblr
23. Reddit
24. AO3
25. WhatsApp Messenger
26. Facebook Messenger
27. Telegram
28. Line
29. Signal
30. KaKao Talk (Korean)
31. YouTube
32. DailyMotion
33. Vimeo
34. Twitch
35. Pandora
36. Spotify
37. Periscope
38. Soundcloud
39. Skype
40. Google Hangouts
41. Viber
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)