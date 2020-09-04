FPJ News You Can Use: How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS

WhatsApp, the free messaging application, made everyone switch from SMS to it. Even a person who isn't tech-savvy can easily send and receive messages through the app. One can also voice call, video call, send photos, videos, documents, and voice messages with the app's help.

Owned by Facebook, WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features to improve the overall experience of its users. One feature which was recently introduced was 'Delete for everyone'. Although this feature is very useful, the users accidentally delete messages which they do not want to delete.

Don't worry! we have got it covered for you. Here is how you can recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS:

There are two methods how you can get back the deleted messages on Android and iOS phones.

Method 1:

1. Keep a backup of your WhatsApp chats on Google Drive or iCloud.

2. Uninstall the app

3. Re-install the app on the same device with the same phone number.

4. The app will ask you to "Restore" old chats. Tap on it and voilà you will get deleted messages back.

Method 2 (Only for Android users):

This method can be used if you do not keep a back up of WhatsApp chats.

1. Go to Phone Settings> File manager>WhatsApp> Database

2. Rename the "msgstore.db.crypt12" to "msgstore_BACKUP.db.crypt12". Now, you can see files with "msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12" where you pick the most recent one and rename it, "msgstore.db.crypt12".

3. Open Google Drive and tap on menu. Then click on "Backups" and delete the WhatsApp backup.

4. Uninstall the app and reinstall it on the same device with the same phone number.

5. When prompted, select "msgstore.db.crypt12". Go to restore and wait for ‘back up’ to complete.