Fossil's Diesel, Skagen Wear OS powered smartwatches unveiled

Las Vegas: Diesel and Skagen, both portfolio brands of the Texas-headquartered Fossil Group, have unveiled their new Wear OS-powered smartwatches at the ongoing CES here.

Both brands align themselves under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands of the Fossil Group.

Diesel launched a touchscreen smartwatch -- the Fadelite -- which is designed to be worn by both men and women, and is powered by Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

"The first noteworthy design detail is the transparent strap. Available in four striking colours -- red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case -- the colours seem to "fade," inspiring the name of the watch," the company said in a statement.

Stamped with the Diesel logo, the straps are breathable and comfortable.

The smartwatch features a 43mm case size and bold design details. It will be available for Rs 21,995 across Diesel stores, and online at www.diesel.com and select retailers worldwide starting March 2020.

Skagen unveiled its Falster 3 smartwatch which sports a interactive, swimproof touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google, including heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS and more.

"A battery-efficient dial design provides up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, and the interchangeable heavy gauge stainless steel-mesh strap allows you to customise your look. Each watch comes with a magnetic charger," the company added.

The watch will be available for Rs 21,995 across Skagen kiosks and at select retailers worldwide, starting March 2020.