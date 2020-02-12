Flipboard's new video news service launches for $2.99

San Francisco: News aggregator Flipboard has announced the launch of its new video platform Flipboard TV and it will be exclusively available for Samsung Galaxy S20 owners, who will also get a three-month free trial.

Called Flipboard TV, the service will sit inside the Flipboard app and contain professional short-form video from more than 100 publishers at launch. The ad-free service will cost $2.99 per month, CNET reported on Tuesday.

This marks a new territory for Flipboard, which debuted along with the original iPad in 2010.

But it's jumping into a scrappy fight, as a wave of new subscription video services grapple to win a share of your streaming budget.

In addition to established names like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, new services like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are all vying for users' attention and dollars, the report added.

The new service will feature videos from over 100 sources at launch, including names such as Bloomberg, Variety, The Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone.

Apart from News, Business, Politics, Entertainment, Tech, and Local channels, Flipboard TV viewers will also be able to access specialised channels curated by the company's editorial team and its publishing partners.