Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, Spotify launched in India

New Delhi: Global wearable brand Fitbit on Wednesday launched its new fitness band Charge 4 with features like built-in GPS, Spotify, sleep tracking and other new features.

Charge 4 will be available for Rs 14,999 in black, rosewood and storm blue/black.

The Charge 4 Special Edition will be available for Rs 16,999 in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band to easily swap out for workouts or a sportier look, the company said in a statement.

Charge 4 includes Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on users resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.