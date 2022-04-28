FiEx to launch India’s first NFT marketplace with AR integration

FiEx has announced the launch of India’s first NFT Marketplace with AR integration and a new age digital asset exchange.

The Singapore-based company announced that it plans to allow users to discover, mint, purchase, showcase their NFTs and bring the NFTs to the real world using AR technology. The platform is expected to go live mid June this year.

Whether you need to make digital asset transactions, convert crypto to fiat currency, or want to buy NFTs, FiEx will enable carrying out all these kinds of transactions in a completely hassle-free manner, it said in a press statement. Specifically, in the context of India where digital assets have just started catching the attention of the masses, FiEx aims to offer a safe and secure platform for carrying out digital asset transactions, it said.

Tushar Gandotra, Co-founder, FiEx, said, “We are excited to announce that FiEx is here to co-build an open source culture driven web3.0 ecosystem and offerings for the Indian audiences and businesses. The age of meta transformation has begun: What Digital Transformation was to Web 2.0, Meta Transformation is for Web 3.0.”

Rajesh Kumar, Co-Founder, FiEx, said, “At FiEx, we are launching the world's first AR-based NFT marketplace and a new age digital asset exchange. Alongside, FiEx Studioz and FiEx Labs are here to help creators and businesses to understand how to leverage this new economic disruptor technology into their lives and traditional businesses. he concluded.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:28 PM IST