Few local Indian apps overtake well-known global dating apps: Report

Which dating app received the most downloads in February? QuackQuack received an average of 16K daily downloads, 4.6 percent more than the runner-up Tinder, according to a research report. Downloads for Grindr and Aisle grew the most throughout February, 27.3 percent and 6.4 percent respectively compared to the same period before.

AppTweak, ASO tool driven by data science, studied the top 10 dating apps with the highest downloads in India and mapped the daily download estimates between February 1- 15, 2022, correlating to the theme of Valentine’s Day. The data expressed that a few local Indian apps have overtaken some well-known global dating apps.

The research found that throughout February, QuackQuack received an average of 16K daily downloads, 4.6 percent more than the runner-up Tinder.

AppTweak then extended the period to six months prior, further strengthening the research to map the 10 most downloaded dating apps in the country. The time frame of the analysis was between August 16, 2021 – February 16, 2022.

According to the report, QuackQuack is the most popular dating app on the Play Store in India. Over the past 6 months, QuackQuack received an average of 14.9K daily downloads, followed by 14.5k daily downloads for Tinder and 9.2k downloads for Bumble.

The report also mentioned that Tinder is slowly losing ground in India at the cost of QuackQuack and Bumble. During the past 6 months, QuackQuack received an average of 14.9k downloads, an increase of almost 40 percent, while Bumble downloads grew by 60.8 percent.

Sharing his views Karan Lakhwani, Head of Business Development India, AppTweak says, “Top dating apps in India have seen a 7 percent, YoY growth over the last 3 years with spikes in downloads of over 20 percent, during the lockdown. Consumer spending on dating apps has seen steady growth. Capturing the dating apps space in a diverse country like India is challenging. At AppTweak, we see QuackQuack, leveraging local insights and user search trends to their advantage, and it is working for their target market.”

AppTweak also reported QuackQuack to be the highest-rated dating app on Google Play Store. As per the report, QuackQuack tops the chart with a 3.9-star rating, followed by Bumble at 3.7 while with a star rating of 3, Tinder is the lowest rated dating app.

India is a market dominated by Android devices but when it comes to App Store, Tinder has the highest number of downloads. It has received on average 1.6k daily downloads and has seen a growth of 20.7 percent, in the past 6 months. On the other hand, OkCupid, which just like Tinder, is part of the Match Group, has seen a significant decline in download growth, affecting its ranking on the App Store.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:07 PM IST