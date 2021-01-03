FAU-G: Launch date, trailer, and all you need to know about the upcoming action game in India

FAU-G, the much-awaited game will finally release on January 26, Republic Day in India. On January 3, the makers of the game announced the launch date, and also released a theatrical trailer of the game which shows little of what gamers will be playing in the game.

FAU-G features a single-player campaign mode which makes it different from PUBG. According to recent rumours and reports, FAU-G will have a Galwan Valley episode where players can explore the area and also use melee brawling techniques instead of guns.

Veteran actor Akshay Kumar also shared the trailer of the game on his official Twitter handle. "Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem," he wrote.

Watch the trailer below: