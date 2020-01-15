FASTag becomes mandatory on Jan 15, 2020: Here's what will happen if you fail to comply

The FASTag rule is in effect starting today, January 15, 2020. Those unwilling to comply shall be penalised. With the deadlines being extended twice earlier, the authorities have finalised the date for the rule to come in effect.
What is FASTag and how to get one?
FASTag is a reusable tag which can be stuck on the windshield of a car for the scanning machines to scan and deduct the required fee while passing through a toll plaza. FASTag uses RFID technology to allow instant cashless payments either from your bank account directly or from your FASTag linked wallet.
One can buy a FASTag at their nearest bank branch or even order online.
If you own a commercial vehicle, you can buy the FASTag from Paytm just by dialling 1800-102-6480.
FASTag is also avaialble at Point-of-Sales set up by various banks and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, transport buds, and few petrol pumps.
To buy a FASTag, a one-time joining fee of Rs. 100 is applicable with a security deposit of Rs. 250. You will also be required to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or FASTag digital wallet.
The minimum balance amount depends on the vehicle since toll fee differs for each vehicle type. However, it is recommended to recharge with a larger amount if one wants to travel longer distances.
How to recharge your FASTag?
Since India is blooming with digitalization, almost every transaction is available on digital platforms. Amazon Pay, PayTM and even Airtel Thanks app can activate a FASTag purchased online, therefore availing the recharge option whenever you run out of balance. Adding your vehicle details will activate your FASTag and then you can select the mode of payment according to your choice.
Penalty for not complying with the FASTag rule:
Those without a FASTag will have to pay doube the fees amount at toll plazas accross national highways in India. The vehicles are allowed to pass without paying any toll fee if FASTag machines fail to scan the tag.
“Provided also that if a vehicle user with a valid, functional FASTag or any such device with sufficient balance in the linked account crossing a fee plaza installed with Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, is not able to pay user fee through FASTag or any such device owing to malfunctioning of Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, the vehicle user shall be permitted to pass the fee plaza without payment of any user fee. An appropriate zero transaction receipt shall be issued mandatorily for all such transactions,” the notification for National Highway Fee Determination of Rates and Collection Amendment Rule 2018 reads.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)