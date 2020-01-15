FASTag becomes mandatory on Jan 15, 2020: Here's what will happen if you fail to comply

What is FASTag and how to get one?

FASTag is a reusable tag which can be stuck on the windshield of a car for the scanning machines to scan and deduct the required fee while passing through a toll plaza. FASTag uses RFID technology to allow instant cashless payments either from your bank account directly or from your FASTag linked wallet.

One can buy a FASTag at their nearest bank branch or even order online.

If you own a commercial vehicle, you can buy the FASTag from Paytm just by dialling 1800-102-6480.

FASTag is also avaialble at Point-of-Sales set up by various banks and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, transport buds, and few petrol pumps.

To buy a FASTag, a one-time joining fee of Rs. 100 is applicable with a security deposit of Rs. 250. You will also be required to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or FASTag digital wallet.

The minimum balance amount depends on the vehicle since toll fee differs for each vehicle type. However, it is recommended to recharge with a larger amount if one wants to travel longer distances.