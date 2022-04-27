Fantom blockchain gets bandwidth powered by POKT Network

Relay infrastructure middleware protocol Pocket Network today announced it is adding support for Fantom Blockchain, a highly scalable blockchain platform for DeFi, crypto dApps, and enterprise applications.

Pocket Network provides limitless blockchain bandwidth from a globally distributed network of 44k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 45 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony.

Officially supporting Fantom within the Pocket Network enables developers to mint Fantom RPC endpoints for their applications directly from the Pocket Portal, enabling node runners to, for the first time, earn $POKT for servicing Fantom traffic from applications, tools, services and protocols, according to the Network.

“Centralized RPC providers are often susceptible to single points of failure that can bring down service,” said Michael O’Rourke, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Network. “After successfully whitelisting support for the Fantom network with the 0049 Relay Chain ID, we’re proud to announce that Pocket Network is bringing decentralization to Fantom and, for the first time, providing incentives and rewards for node operators.”

Adding Pocket Network support for Fantom blockchain brings true decentralization to Fantom’s remote procedure call (RPC), allowing Pocket’s middleware protocol to decentralize the RPC layer and provide a second layer of full-node incentives via its native blockchain protocol cryptocurrency $POKT, a utility token.

As with most centralized blockchains, applications are limited by a certain number of requests per day. Pocket Network offers load-balancing built-in at the protocol layer to provide an extra layer of redundancy that centralized RPC providers can’t replicate.

“Having Pocket Network’s decentralized RPC on Fantom brings us one step closer to a future built on censorship-resistant and decentralized infrastructure,” said Michael Kong, CEO of Fantom Foundation.

“Prior to now, there were no full-node incentives on Fantom––only Fantom validator nodes could earn $FTM rewards for validating blocks and maintaining consensus,” said Alberto Jauregui, Ecosystems Developer at Pocket Network.

“Supporting Fantom not only provides a resilient and reliable RPC service for developers but also creates an extra stream of income in the form of POKT for full-node runners while making the Fantom network more robust at the same time. It’s a win-win for Fantom applications and nodes, demonstrating their dedication to building the infrastructure for a more democratic and efficient future, true to the maxim of decentralization,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:00 AM IST