Facebook unveils Business Suite: Here's how to connect your Instagram account to your Facebook Page

The social networking giant Facebook has introduced 'Facebook Business Suite' -- a new interface to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their Pages or profiles across its family of apps.

The suite allows them to post to Facebook and Instagram at the same time, and manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place. Facebook said it has announced a Business Suite for small businesses first, but "this is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp".