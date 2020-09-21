Facebook unveils Business Suite: Here's how to connect your Instagram account to your Facebook Page

The social networking giant Facebook has introduced 'Facebook Business Suite' -- a new interface to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their Pages or profiles across its family of apps.
The suite allows them to post to Facebook and Instagram at the same time, and manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place. Facebook said it has announced a Business Suite for small businesses first, but "this is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp".
In Facebook's recent study on the impact of Covid-19 on consumers' purchasing patterns and their use of digital tools to search for and interact with businesses, half of those surveyed said they had spent more money online overall since the outbreak, and 40 per cent have increased their use of social media and online messaging for product and business recommendations. The survey also found encouraging support for local businesses.
Here's how to connect your Instagram account to your Facebook Page:
Step 1: Open your Facebook Page.
Step 2: Select Settings from the top menu.
Step 3: Select Instagram.
Step 4: To add an Instagram account to your Page, select Connect Account.
Step 5: Enter your Instagram account’s Username and Password, and select Log in.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)