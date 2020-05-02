Facebook to roll out new feature; Here's how to transfer pictures and videos to your Google Photos account

Facebook is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and other media to their Google Photos accounts with just a click.

With this feature, users can transfer large amounts of data to Google Photos.

How to transfer your photos or videos from Facebook to Google Photos?

#1 Visit 'Your Facebook Information' from the main setting of your account on Facebook

#2 Select the option of 'Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos'.

After completing these two simple steps, you will be asked to enter the password for their Google storage device.

Enter your password and the transfer will begin.

Earlier, it seemed that WhatsApp, the Facebook owned company is finally going to introduce the multi-device support feature, a least in the Beta version which has been on the cards for at least a year.

With this feature, users will be able to access WhatsApp from another device without having to log out from their current device.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, screenshots of the new feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp surfaced on the internet recently.

However, none of this has been officially announced by WhatsApp itself and as of now we cannot be sure about the functionality of the feature.