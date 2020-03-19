Facebook rolls out dark mode for select users in India, here's how you can get it

Facebook has rolled out a new design for select desktop users in India. It also includes the highly awaited dark mode with a redesigned homepage and better icons which makes Facebook look way cleaner than before.

The new update is available only for select users and if you are lucky enough, Facebook will prompt you with an option saying, "You're invited to the new Facebook.com" and all you have to do is select 'Try it' or 'Not Now'.

If you click on 'Try It', this guide will tell you how to enable dark mode for Facebook on your desktop.

#1 Select the 'Try it' option after Facebook invitation to try the new Facebook.com.

#2 The new Facebook will have a redesigned homepage and better looking icons. You will get the option to choose Light mode or Dark mode early on.

#3 If you've missed the option at first, do not worry. Check the top right corner of your homepage. You will find an 'inverted triangle' beside the '+', Messenger and Bell icons. Selecting that option will roll out more options.

#4 Toggle on the Dark Mode option and the homepage will turn dark.

There you have it, Facebook Dark mode on your desktop. You can toggle it on and off as per your convenience.

Since Facebook is still testing out the redesign, a message will pop-up saying, "We're still working on making this experience better, so we'd love to hear your feedback." This means more changes and new features with a possible inclusion of automatic light/dark mode depending on the day and night in real time will be brought out with time.