Facebook pledges $100mn to support corona-hit news industry

San Francisco: Facebook has pledged to invest an additional $100 million to support journalists at a time when ad revenues are declining due to the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

The social networking giant said the investment will include $25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project, and an extra $75 million in marketing to get money to publishers around the world at a time when their advertising revenue is declining.

"This investment is in addition to the support we've already pledged to the news industry in response to COVID-19: $1 million in grants for local news, $1 million in grants for fact-checking organisations, and a $1-million donation to the International Fact-Checking Network," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The news industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.