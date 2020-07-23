Facebook Messenger Update: Apple iPhone users can now protect chats with Face ID

Facebook Messenger has rolled out a new update for Apple iPhone and iPad users. The app now enables fingerprint and face lock as a part of new privacy measures for Apple users.

Android will be receiving the same set of privacy features in the next few months, Facebook has confirmed. The social media giant added that controls for inbox and calls that are similar to Instagram are currently in the works and testing is expected to start soon.

However, with Messenger's latest update, users can now lock the app in order to hide their chats. Locked apps can be accessed via fingerprint authentication or Face ID. “The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you,” says Facebook.

Facebook is keen to give out a more controlling experience for inbox and calls on Messenger. One of the feature is the users can choose who can call or message them directly. This feature is similar to Facebook-owned Instagram. Facebook has confirmed the feature will be tested soon, and will can be expected to roll out in the coming months.