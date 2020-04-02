Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe on Thursday morning.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, people across the reported problems with the platforms, as they stay home owing to the ongoing lockdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook representative was quoted as saying after couple of hours into outage that all the apps were up and running.

The frequently reported problems on Facebook were with images, according to Downdetector.