Epic Games exclusive Total War Saga: Troy will be free of cost if 'bought' within the first 24 hours

Published by Sega, the latest entry in the Total War Saga series - Troy - will be an Epic Games exclusive. Total War Saga: Troy will be launched on August 14, and will be free of cost if "bought" within the first 24 hours.

“Thanks to Epic, we're able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It's a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players,” says Sega chief studios officer Tim Heaton.

“Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of Troy to a wide audience through Epic’s massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for.”

Set in the Bronze-Age, Total War Saga: Troy is the first in the award-winning strategy series to focus on the legendary twenty-year conflict between the kingdoms of Troy and Mycenaean Greece, known as the Trojan War.

Players can command armies as Achilles and Hector, with many other historical figures from the time period playing a major role in the game.

Watch the trailer for the game below: