Don't miss these top 5 mobile games of 2019

New Delhi: This year has been a landmark one for mobile gaming, with more battle royale games like 'Free Fire' and 'Call of Duty: Mobile' coming to the small screen right in your palm.

'Free Fire' was the most downloaded game of 2019, according to mobile market data and analytics firm App Annie.

The top downloaded games of 2019 included the hyper-casual title 'Fun Race 3D', as well as 'Subway Surfers' which has also become the most downloaded game of the decade.

"This was the year for online gaming as it saw an accelerated growth with large audience participation. The exponential rise in online gaming was all because of smartphone adoption since smartphone users reached an all-time high of 3.3 billion worldwide," said John Dong, Director, Tenda, a leading provider of networking devices.

Let us delve deeper into the top five mobile games this year.

PUBG Mobile: Tencent's PUBG Mobile has become the world's top-grossing smartphone game, dethroning 'Arena of Valor'. According to a latest data from Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile revenue spiked 652 per cent year-on-year, grossing $496 million for the period.

The company also launched the lighter version of the same -- 'PUBG Mobile Lite'. It is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile that hit the Indian market in July this year. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players, which means faster-paced games that last 10 minutes while still keeping the traditional PUBG style of play.

With an installation pack of just 400MB and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM, the lite version aims to run smoothly for all players.