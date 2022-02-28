Dell and Voot partner to present Dell XPS Youniverse Creators

Dell Technologies and Voot, the subscription video on demand and OTT streaming service owned by Viacom 18 are coming together to launch Dell XPS Youniverse Creators.

The show will focus on creators, who excel in various art forms, coming together in a Creative Residency to collaborate and create masterpieces using the Dell XPS.

The aim of the series is to propel the youth to introspect about what inspires them by capturing a creator's journey of diving deep into their creations and themselves.

The show will revolve around 10 artists from different worlds who come together to create five masterpieces.

The format of the show is such that in each episode two creators will collaborate and merge their creative templates to co-create a masterpiece. The participants will work on their creation using the Dell XPS laptop, which is any creator’s dream laptop.

Chanpreet Arora; Head - AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Dell XPS Youniverse Creators is a category disruptive format that aims to inspire the creative industry at large. The concept to propel young minds to get inspired by creators and their journey sets the show apart from others, creating a one-of-its-kind experience for our users. We are excited about this collaboration with Dell and look forward to bringing more such creative content to Voot.”

Mayuri Saikia, Marketing Director (Consumer), Dell Technologies said, “Dell has a great lineup of XPS laptops which are future facing and especially designed for the young creators. Light but mighty, these sleek machines made from premium material, have a 4-sided InfinityEdge Display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut for an immersive screen experience, higher battery life and powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel core processors which propel creation.

“This Youniverse campaign with Voot is a 5-episodic ode to the creators, shows how Dell XPS has been a clear partner when the ideas are taking shape. It’s a deep dive into their youniverse or process of creating before the eureka of a big creation. Reaching the young, creative, aspiring minds who are inspired by a mix of content was important to us. Which is why we always have a strong social leg. Our products are clear enablers in this journey and celebrate their process.”

The series will feature creators from a plethora of backgrounds - art, photography, music, filmmaking and dance to name a few.

Dell XPS Youniverse Creators will be hosted by musician and actor Monica Dogra.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:16 AM IST