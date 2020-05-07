Deliver hot meals to hungry customers with ‘Food Delivery Run’ by Platanista games

When it comes to food, everyone likes their meals to be hot, tasty, and served on time! With a growing number of food delivery apps in the market, there are fewer hungry customers worrying about the delivery of their meals.

Inspired by the thrilling journey of food delivery riders, Platanista Games, a gaming studio by IN10 Media Network, announced the launch of ‘Food Delivery Run’ a 3D casual game for mobile devices.

Watch the trailer for the game below: