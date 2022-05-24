Dating app Aisle launches Neene, vernacular dating app for global Kannadiga singles

Dating app Aisle has announced the launch of its vernacular dating app ‘Neene’, for Kannadiga singles both in India and abroad. Neene, which translates to ‘Only You’ in Kannada aims to remove the barriers of language and region among Kannadigas looking for committed long-term relationships, it said in a press statement.

After the success of Arike, Anbe and Neetho for Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu speaking audiences, Neene is the fourth app in the suite of Aisle’s vernacular dating apps.

The company is all set to focus on creating a personalised experience for different cultures and regions in India.

Neene is the first and only app catering to the Kannadiga community. It offers a personalised online dating experience for Kannadiga singles worldwide, allowing them to find exclusive and committed life partners through the app, the company statement said.

Designed specifically for the community, Neene’s feature of ‘Trivia Games’ creates a fun and interactive way for singles to build a connection by finding common regional interests. In addition to this, users can also send virtual notes to express their interest in other members and help connect on a deeper level. The centre of all features on the app is to help build a strong relationship between its users.

Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle, said, “The collective mindset of Indians is changing in terms of dating and so are regional audiences who are warming up to the ideas of online dating. Our newest launch Neene is an addition to this set for our Kannada-speaking audiences looking for committed long-term relationships. With Neene, we hope to be effective in matching Kannadiga singles that users end up deleting the app forever post-finding their partner.”

Aisle’s suite of vernacular apps, Arike, Anbe, and Neetho were embraced by Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu speaking audiences and the company hopes to establish the same with ‘Neene’.

Recently, Info Edge acquired 76 percent of the company for Rs 91 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:56 PM IST