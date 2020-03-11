Coronavirus update: Google forms virus fund to support temporary staff

San Francisco: In view of the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Google is establishing a COVID-19 fund that will enable all its temporary staff and vendors worldwide to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of the disease, or cannot come into work because they are quarantined.

"Working with our partners, this fund will mean that members of our extended workforce will be compensated for their normal working hours if they can't come into work for these reasons," Adrienne Crowther, Director, Workplace Services at Google, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Google said it is carefully monitoring the situation and will continue to assess any adjustments needed over the coming months.